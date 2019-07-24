On The Gist, the governor of Puerto Rico will not seek reelection.

In the interview, Chris Herren’s NBA career ended largely because of drug abuse that started in his teens. Now he speaks to thousands of students about making better choices—not by using the fear tactics often deployed in American schools, but by examining the emotions tied to substance use. Herren’s presentations are the subject of a new ESPN documentary, The First Day.

In the Spiel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

