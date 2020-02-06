The Oscar Episode
Academy Award contenders including Quentin Tarantino, Adam Driver, and Antonio Banderas.
Episode Notes
It’s all about the Oscars. Kurt talks with Thelma Schoonmaker, the longtime editor for Martin Scorsese who is up for an Academy Award for The Irishman; Adam Driver, who is a contender for his performance in Marriage Story; Quentin Tarantino, nominated for his film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; and Antonio Banderas, nominated for his performance in Pain & Glory. Plus, the surprising story behind the man who actually posed for the sculpture that became the Oscar statue. And we meet Mark Sussman, the voiceover actor who overdubs Brad Pitt’s profane lines for the versions of his movies that run on airplanes and on television.