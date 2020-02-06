Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

The Oscar Episode

Academy Award contenders including Quentin Tarantino, Adam Driver, and Antonio Banderas.

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

It’s all about the Oscars. Kurt talks with Thelma Schoonmaker, the longtime editor for Martin Scorsese who is up for an Academy Award for The Irishman; Adam Driver, who is a contender for his performance in Marriage Story; Quentin Tarantino, nominated for his film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood; and Antonio Banderas, nominated for his performance in Pain & Glory. Plus, the surprising story behind the man who actually posed for the sculpture that became the Oscar statue. And we meet Mark Sussman, the voiceover actor who overdubs Brad Pitt’s profane lines for the versions of his movies that run on airplanes and on television.