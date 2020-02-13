The Making of Yanni
Romantic advice and pop music with Delilah, the improbable starmaker that brought us Yanni and John Tesh, and why Bim Adewunmi still loves the Sweet Valley High books.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Where do you turn when you’re heartbroken in the dead of night? Delilah, of course. Her radio call-in show pairs romantic advice with the perfect song. Plus, how Yanni, John Tesh, and others discovered an improbable vehicle to ’90s stardom: the PBS pledge drive. For our Guilty Pleasures series, the writer and This American Life producer Bim Adewunmi explains how the Sweet Valley High series is kind of preposterous and over-the-top—and completely obsessed her.