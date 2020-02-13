Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

The Making of Yanni

Romantic advice and pop music with Delilah, the improbable starmaker that brought us Yanni and John Tesh, and why Bim Adewunmi still loves the Sweet Valley High books.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

Host

Episode Notes

Where do you turn when you’re heartbroken in the dead of night? Delilah, of course. Her radio call-in show pairs romantic advice with the perfect song. Plus, how Yanni, John Tesh, and others discovered an improbable vehicle to ’90s stardom: the PBS pledge drive. For our Guilty Pleasures series, the writer and This American Life producer Bim Adewunmi explains how the Sweet Valley High series is kind of preposterous and over-the-top—and completely obsessed her.