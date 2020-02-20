Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

I Know Why Public Enemy, TLC, and the Caged Bird Sing

The revolutionary It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, how Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings changed everything, and novelist Angie Thomas finds solace in a TLC lyric.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

How Public Enemy brought the revolution to hip-hop with It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back. Plus, our Americans Icons segment on Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, which broke boundaries when it was published and still profoundly resonates with readers today. And young adult author Angie Thomas on how the late TLC performer Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes spoke to her at a very troubling point in her life.