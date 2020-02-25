Studio 360 broadcast its first episode on Nov. 4, 2000, just before George W. Bush was elected as president and we all learned what a “hanging chad” was. Fittingly, that first program was an exploration of art and politics hosted by a newcomer to radio, author and journalist Kurt Andersen.

Originally produced out of public radio station WNYC, and most recently a Slate podcast, Studio 360 looks at the cool, complicated, and sometimes strange ways that art touches our lives. Two decades later, that mission hasn’t changed, even if the people making the show have. The show’s current executive producer, Jocelyn Gonzales, was a still-wet-behind-the-ears associate producer when the show debuted. As Studio 360 comes to a close after 20 years on the air, she turned to her colleagues from the earliest days of the show for their impressions.

This podcast was produced by Studio 360’s Jocelyn Gonzales.