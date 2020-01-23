Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Wynton Marsalis Goes Classical and a Kate Bush Classic

How Marsalis became immersed in classical music, and why Bush’s Hounds of Love has drawn such wide and diverse admiration.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

All episodes

Episode Notes

He’s a jazz icon, but Wynton Marsalis has always been drawn to classical music as well. Marsalis talks with Kurt Andersen about composing symphonies and performing with orchestras. And the newest installment in our series about influential albums by women, This Woman’s Work, features Hounds of Love, by Kate Bush, with performers as varied as Outkast’s Big Boi and singer Julia Holter revealing how the work inspired them.