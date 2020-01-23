Wynton Marsalis Goes Classical and a Kate Bush Classic
How Marsalis became immersed in classical music, and why Bush’s Hounds of Love has drawn such wide and diverse admiration.
Episode Notes
He’s a jazz icon, but Wynton Marsalis has always been drawn to classical music as well. Marsalis talks with Kurt Andersen about composing symphonies and performing with orchestras. And the newest installment in our series about influential albums by women, This Woman’s Work, features Hounds of Love, by Kate Bush, with performers as varied as Outkast’s Big Boi and singer Julia Holter revealing how the work inspired them.