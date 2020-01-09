Why Tig Notaro Loves Nickelback
Why Tig Notaro has no use for Nickelback bashing, Ranky Tanky performs live and explains the influence of Gullah music, and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton’s take on performing songs about women that were intended to be sung by men.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Ranky Tanky performs live in our studio and explains to Kurt Andersen how its music is rooted in the regional Gullah culture—descendants of West African slaves who lived on isolated islands along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. For our Guilty Pleasures series, comic Tig Notaro says why she loves the widely loathed band Nickelback, especially the song “Photograph.” And mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, a rising star of the opera world, performs love songs directed at women that were meant to be sung by men and tells Slate’s June Thomas how a sense of bisexual pride drives such performances.