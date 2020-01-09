Ranky Tanky performs live in our studio and explains to Kurt Andersen how its music is rooted in the regional Gullah culture—descendants of West African slaves who lived on isolated islands along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. For our Guilty Pleasures series, comic Tig Notaro says why she loves the widely loathed band Nickelback, especially the song “Photograph.” And mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, a rising star of the opera world, performs love songs directed at women that were meant to be sung by men and tells Slate’s June Thomas how a sense of bisexual pride drives such performances.