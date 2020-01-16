Images of New York: West Side Story and Garry Winogrand’s “Central Park Zoo”
Two segments from our new series, New York Icons, are both from midcentury and both uptown.
Episode Notes
Six decades after it premiered on Broadway, West Side Story is everywhere again, with a revival on Broadway and a movie in the works. But many are still troubled by the way Puerto Ricans are depicted. And the story behind Garry Winogrand’s 1967 photo “Central Park Zoo,” which featured a white woman and a black man holding chimpanzees dressed in human clothes, which is one of his most widely exhibited—and controversial—images.