Two segments from our new series, New York Icons, are both from midcentury and both uptown.

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

Six decades after it premiered on Broadway, West Side Story is everywhere again, with a revival on Broadway and a movie in the works. But many are still troubled by the way Puerto Ricans are depicted. And the story behind Garry Winogrand’s 1967 photo “Central Park Zoo,” which featured a white woman and a black man holding chimpanzees dressed in human clothes, which is one of his most widely exhibited—and controversial—images.