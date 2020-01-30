Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

How 12 Angry Men Did Justice to Justice

12 Angry Men spawns the modern courtroom procedural and Kris Maddigan’s approach to composing a jazz score for Cuphead, the video game.

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

For our latest installment of American Icons, Studio 360’s Sam Kim explores 12 Angry Men, the courtroom drama that has inspired jurists—and Hollywood script writers—for decades. And how Kris Maddigan, a first-time video game composer, wrote a three-hour long jazz album for the popular indie game Cuphead.