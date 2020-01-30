How 12 Angry Men Did Justice to Justice
12 Angry Men spawns the modern courtroom procedural and Kris Maddigan’s approach to composing a jazz score for Cuphead, the video game.
Episode Notes
For our latest installment of American Icons, Studio 360’s Sam Kim explores 12 Angry Men, the courtroom drama that has inspired jurists—and Hollywood script writers—for decades. And how Kris Maddigan, a first-time video game composer, wrote a three-hour long jazz album for the popular indie game Cuphead.