The final eight episodes of BoJack Horseman—Netflix’s animated series about a washed-up ’90s sitcom star living in the Hollywood Hills—will be released on Jan. 31.

Its protagonist is half-horse, half-man, and its tone is half-jokes, half–existential angst. That’s a study in contrasts that seems inexplicable until you talk with the show’s creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

In 2017, he talked with host Kurt Andersen about why so many people who go to Harvard are dummies, the genius of the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and the underappreciated poignancy of The Simpsons.

This podcast was produced by Schuyler Swenson.