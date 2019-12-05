The Talent Behind The Talented Mr. Ripley
American Icons looks at Patricia Highsmith’s Ripley novels, perfumer Tanwi Nandini Islam creates a fragrance based on Toni Morrison’s Beloved, and writer Sadie Stein goes to bat for the word moist.
Episode Notes
Our latest American Icons feature explores Patricia Highsmith’s series that began with The Talented Mr. Ripley and how Tom Ripley fits into an American tradition of protagonists struggling with identity and morality. Kurt Andersen visits perfumer Tanwi Nandini Islam as she concocts a fragrance based on Toni Morrison’s Beloved. And a favorite from our Guilty Pleasures series: writer Sadie Stein on the word that so many find icky but that she really likes: moist.