Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Raising a Glass … to Glass!

A whole episode about the cultural impact of glass, from Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie and Bauhaus-inspired glass skyscrapers to composer Philip Glass and unbroken glass ceilings.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

All episodes

Episode Notes

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Tennessee Williams’ classic play, The Glass Menagerie, Studio 360 is devoting a whole hour to the art of glass. Kurt Andersen and architect Frances Bronet tour the glass towers of midtown Manhattan to see firsthand the architectural legacy of the Bauhaus. After Hillary Clinton failed to break the glass ceiling in 2016, artist Bunny Burson found a use for her unused victory confetti. And Philip Glass shares how he went from taxi driver to star composer overnight.