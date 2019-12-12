Raising a Glass … to Glass!
A whole episode about the cultural impact of glass, from Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie and Bauhaus-inspired glass skyscrapers to composer Philip Glass and unbroken glass ceilings.
Episode Notes
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Tennessee Williams’ classic play, The Glass Menagerie, Studio 360 is devoting a whole hour to the art of glass. Kurt Andersen and architect Frances Bronet tour the glass towers of midtown Manhattan to see firsthand the architectural legacy of the Bauhaus. After Hillary Clinton failed to break the glass ceiling in 2016, artist Bunny Burson found a use for her unused victory confetti. And Philip Glass shares how he went from taxi driver to star composer overnight.