Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Jukebox Heroes

How the Brill Building cranked out hits in the late ’50s and early ’60s … and why that era’s “Mugmates” wasn’t one of them.

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

All episodes

Episode Notes

Our latest New York Icons segment is about midtown Manhattan’s Brill Building era, when songwriters like Carole King, Ellie Greenwich, and Cynthia Weil churned out hit after hit for artists like the Shirelles, the Crystals, and Little Eva. And producer Evan Chung investigates the strange story of a song from that era about a craze that was most definitely not a craze, “Mugmates.”