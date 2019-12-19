Jukebox Heroes
How the Brill Building cranked out hits in the late ’50s and early ’60s … and why that era’s “Mugmates” wasn’t one of them.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Our latest New York Icons segment is about midtown Manhattan’s Brill Building era, when songwriters like Carole King, Ellie Greenwich, and Cynthia Weil churned out hit after hit for artists like the Shirelles, the Crystals, and Little Eva. And producer Evan Chung investigates the strange story of a song from that era about a craze that was most definitely not a craze, “Mugmates.”