From Aria Code: The Shattered Illusions of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly
The aria “Un bel dì vedremo” captures Butterfly’s unwavering faith in her reunion with her American husband and her unflagging desire for a better life.
On this Studio 360 extra, we’re sharing a podcast called Aria Code. Produced by WQXR and the Metropolitan Opera, it features singers and opera observers revealing the magic of a single song from an opera, followed by the aria uninterrupted.
In this episode, host Rhiannon Giddens and her guests explore the power of hope in Puccini’s tragic Madama Butterfly, as well as in a real-world Butterfly story. Then, you’ll hear Ana María Martínez sing the complete “Un bel dì vedremo” aria onstage at the Metropolitan Opera.
For more arias and the stories behind them, visit the show online at ariacode.org.
This podcast was produced by the Metropolitan Opera and WQXR.