The aria “Un bel dì vedremo” captures Butterfly’s unwavering faith in her reunion with her American husband and her unflagging desire for a better life.

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

On this Studio 360 extra, we’re sharing a podcast called Aria Code. Produced by WQXR and the Metropolitan Opera, it features singers and opera observers revealing the magic of a single song from an opera, followed by the aria uninterrupted.

In this episode, host Rhiannon Giddens and her guests explore the power of hope in Puccini’s tragic Madama Butterfly, as well as in a real-world Butterfly story. Then, you’ll hear Ana María Martínez sing the complete “Un bel dì vedremo” aria onstage at the Metropolitan Opera.

For more arias and the stories behind them, visit the show online at ariacode.org.

This podcast was produced by the Metropolitan Opera and WQXR.