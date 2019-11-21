Cartoonist Lynda Barry is famous for drawing the darkly funny strip Ernie Pook’s Comeek that appeared in alternative newsweeklies for three decades, but for the latest installment in our Guilty Pleasure series, she makes a case for why she loves perhaps the most mainstream and most mocked comic of all: The Family Circus. Our latest American Icon installment is about My Ántonia by Willa Cather, and why that novel—and author—have never really gotten their due. And Kurt Andersen talks with Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins about working on so many Coen brothers films, why he still operates the camera himself, and more.