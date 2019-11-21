Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Why Lynda Barry Loves The Family Circus

Lynda Barry’s Guilty Pleasure, giving Willa Cather’s My Ántonia its due, and Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins on why he’s not always trying to paint the prettiest picture.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

All episodes

Episode Notes

Cartoonist Lynda Barry is famous for drawing the darkly funny strip Ernie Pook’s Comeek that appeared in alternative newsweeklies for three decades, but for the latest installment in our Guilty Pleasure series, she makes a case for why she loves perhaps the most mainstream and most mocked comic of all: The Family Circus. Our latest American Icon installment is about My Ántonia by Willa Cather, and why that novel—and author—have never really gotten their due. And Kurt Andersen talks with Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins about working on so many Coen brothers films, why he still operates the camera himself, and more.