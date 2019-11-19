West Side Story, the tragic musical about star-crossed lovers from two rival gangs, was a hit on Broadway in the 1950s and then exploded across the country when it came to the silver screen.

At the time, New York City’s demographics and landscape were rapidly changing, and choreographer Jerome Robbins, composer Leonard Bernstein, author Arthur Laurents, and lyricist Stephen Sondheim wanted an updated Romeo and Juliet that wrestled with what those changes meant. Who could belong in this new America?

But more than 60 years later, many Puerto Ricans see West Side Story as an albatross. They say even though it has nothing to do with their actual experience, it’s still the outdated lens through which many white, mainland Americans see them. Broadway legend Chita Rivera and Broadway director and choreographer Grover Dale reflect on the production’s early days. And producer and author Jack Viertel reveals how West Side Story upended expectations for musicals, which previously had been strictly upbeat.

Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood in the 1961 film West Side Story. Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

