Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Extra: New York Icons: West Side Story

This is the show that changed the Broadway musical—and how New York City sees itself.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

All episodes

Episode Notes

West Side Story, the tragic musical about star-crossed lovers from two rival gangs, was a hit on Broadway in the 1950s and then exploded across the country when it came to the silver screen.

At the time, New York City’s demographics and landscape were rapidly changing, and choreographer Jerome Robbins, composer Leonard Bernstein, author Arthur Laurents, and lyricist Stephen Sondheim wanted an updated Romeo and Juliet that wrestled with what those changes meant. Who could belong in this new America?

But more than 60 years later, many Puerto Ricans see West Side Story as an albatross. They say even though it has nothing to do with their actual experience, it’s still the outdated lens through which many white, mainland Americans see them. Broadway legend Chita Rivera and Broadway director and choreographer Grover Dale reflect on the production’s early days. And producer and author Jack Viertel reveals how West Side Story upended expectations for musicals, which previously had been strictly upbeat.

Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood in the 1961 film West Side Story.
Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood in the 1961 film West Side Story.
Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

Studio 360’s New York Icons series is made possible by a grant from the Booth Ferris Foundation.

This podcast was produced for Studio 360 by Jennifer Vanasco, mixed by Wayne Shulmister, and edited by Andy Newman.

Thank you to the following for their time and assistance: Barbara Bengels, Grover Dale, Julia L. Foulkes, the Kennedy Center, Yasmeen Khan, Andy Lanset, Nora Lyons, Frances Negrón-Muntaner, Urayoán Noel, Chita Rivera, Bobby Sanabria, Smithsonian Folkways, Jack Viertel, and Joe Curcio.