New York Icons: The Bell Jar and Siembra
What Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar and the landmark salsa album Siembra owe to New York City.
Episode Notes
Studio 360’s American Icon series has explored dozens of influential works of art and entertainment that have shaped who we are as Americans. Now we turn to our hometown of New York for a new batch of Icons stories about works of art that were born in the city and impacted the lives of people everywhere. This hour: the 1963 book The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath, and the 1978 salsa album Siembra by Rubén Blades and Willie Colón.