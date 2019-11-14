The New York book The Bell Jar and the New York album Siembra. Book cover courtesy of Faber & Faber. Album cover courtesy of La Tierra Sound Studios.

Studio 360’s American Icon series has explored dozens of influential works of art and entertainment that have shaped who we are as Americans. Now we turn to our hometown of New York for a new batch of Icons stories about works of art that were born in the city and impacted the lives of people everywhere. This hour: the 1963 book The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath, and the 1978 salsa album Siembra by Rubén Blades and Willie Colón.