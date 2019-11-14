Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

New York Icons: The Bell Jar and Siembra

What Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar and the landmark salsa album Siembra owe to New York City.

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

Episode Notes

Studio 360’s American Icon series has explored dozens of influential works of art and entertainment that have shaped who we are as Americans. Now we turn to our hometown of New York for a new batch of Icons stories about works of art that were born in the city and impacted the lives of people everywhere. This hour: the 1963 book The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath, and the 1978 salsa album Siembra by Rubén Blades and Willie Colón.