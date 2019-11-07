Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Mark Morris’ Musical Mind

The choreographer’s musical obsessions, Carmen Maria Machado on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and how Rocky and Bullwinkle was the Simpsons of its time.

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

Episode Notes

Kurt Andersen talks with choreographer Mark Morris about how music has always been central to his work. Author Carmen Maria Machado reveals how an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation had the unlikely effect of helping her write her new book about domestic abuse. And how the cartoon Rocky and Bullwinkle was strangely prescient about the Cold War.