Mark Morris’ Musical Mind
The choreographer’s musical obsessions, Carmen Maria Machado on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and how Rocky and Bullwinkle was the Simpsons of its time.
Episode Notes
Kurt Andersen talks with choreographer Mark Morris about how music has always been central to his work. Author Carmen Maria Machado reveals how an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation had the unlikely effect of helping her write her new book about domestic abuse. And how the cartoon Rocky and Bullwinkle was strangely prescient about the Cold War.