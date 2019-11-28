Kurt Andersen talks with director Jennifer Reeder about her path from making short arthouse films in the 1990s to her new film, Knives and Skin. Producer Sam Kim has the story of erotic potboiler Naked Came the Stranger, which climbed the New York Times’ bestseller list in 1969 but, it turns out, was meant to parody the very bodice-rippers it was outselling. And Richard Curtis’ 2003 movie Love Actually is much parodied for its cheesy gimmicks and accelerated marriage proposals, but screenwriter Oliver Butcher makes a case for why it is actually a deft work of screenwriting and direction.