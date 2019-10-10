Why the Caged Bird—and Liz Phair—Sing
How Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings changed everything, and Liz Phair on her new memoir.
Episode Notes
Our latest Americans Icons segment is about I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. Maya Angelou’s first book broke boundaries when it was published 50 years ago and still profoundly resonates with readers today. And Kurt Andersen talks with Liz Phair, the trailblazing indie rocker who’s just published a memoir.