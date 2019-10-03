Antonio Banderas on—and as—Pedro Almodóvar
Plus, Rick Baker on the Joker’s makeup and the complicated wonder of the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Kurt Andersen talks with Antonio Banderas about Pain and Glory, in which he plays a version of his longtime friend and collaborator Pedro Almodóvar—who also directed it. With the opening of Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Kurt also speaks with celebrated makeup artist Rick Baker about how Hollywood has clowned around with the character over the decades.
This week also marks 50 years since the release of the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” a remarkable pop song recorded when Michael Jackson was so young that, in the wake of the latest allegations of molestation against him, even some people who stopped listening to his solo work still enjoy.