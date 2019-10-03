Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Antonio Banderas on—and as—Pedro Almodóvar

Plus, Rick Baker on the Joker’s makeup and the complicated wonder of the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

Kurt Andersen talks with Antonio Banderas about Pain and Glory, in which he plays a version of his longtime friend and collaborator Pedro Almodóvar—who also directed it. With the opening of Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Kurt also speaks with celebrated makeup artist Rick Baker about how Hollywood has clowned around with the character over the decades.

This week also marks 50 years since the release of the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” a remarkable pop song recorded when Michael Jackson was so young that, in the wake of the latest allegations of molestation against him, even some people who stopped listening to his solo work still enjoy.