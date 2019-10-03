Kurt Andersen talks with Antonio Banderas about Pain and Glory, in which he plays a version of his longtime friend and collaborator Pedro Almodóvar—who also directed it. With the opening of Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Kurt also speaks with celebrated makeup artist Rick Baker about how Hollywood has clowned around with the character over the decades.

This week also marks 50 years since the release of the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” a remarkable pop song recorded when Michael Jackson was so young that, in the wake of the latest allegations of molestation against him, even some people who stopped listening to his solo work still enjoy.