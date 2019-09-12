Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Remembering the Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready to Die

Guest host Hanif Abdurraqib talks with writer Ashley C. Ford and indie artist Vagabon.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

All episodes

Episode Notes

Hanif Abdurraqib.
Writer, poet, and guest host Hanif Abdurraqib.
Marcus Jackson

Writer and poet Hanif Abdurraqib fills in for Kurt Andersen. Hanif talks to fellow writer—and fellow proud Midwesterner—Ashley C. Ford about some of her inspirations, including Toni Morrison (who, yes, was also from the Midwest). Then, with the Notorious B.I.G.’s hip-hop classic Ready to Die turning 25 this week, we hear from one of its producers, Easy Mo Bee, and music writers Cheo Hodari Coker and Sowmya Krishnamurthy about how the album first landed and how its impact is still profound. Finally, Hanif talks with Laetitia Tamko, the indie rock innovator and multi-instrumentalist who performs under the stage name Vagabon.