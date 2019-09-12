Writer, poet, and guest host Hanif Abdurraqib. Marcus Jackson

Writer and poet Hanif Abdurraqib fills in for Kurt Andersen. Hanif talks to fellow writer—and fellow proud Midwesterner—Ashley C. Ford about some of her inspirations, including Toni Morrison (who, yes, was also from the Midwest). Then, with the Notorious B.I.G.’s hip-hop classic Ready to Die turning 25 this week, we hear from one of its producers, Easy Mo Bee, and music writers Cheo Hodari Coker and Sowmya Krishnamurthy about how the album first landed and how its impact is still profound. Finally, Hanif talks with Laetitia Tamko, the indie rock innovator and multi-instrumentalist who performs under the stage name Vagabon.