Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Maeve Higgins Guest Hosts!

Playwright Michael R. Jackson, artist Molly Crabapple, and the creators and cast of Felix Starro, a new musical from the Ma-Yi Theater Company.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

Hosts

Episode Notes

Writer and comedian Maeve Higgins fills in as guest host this week, interviewing playwright Michael R. Jackson about his new musical A Strange Loop and artist-journalist Molly Crabapple about her illustrations of ISIS-occupied Syria. Plus, the creators and cast of Felix Starro, a new musical from the Ma-Yi Theater Company, which is celebrating 30 years of bringing the work of Asian-American theater artists to the stage.