Maeve Higgins Guest Hosts!
Playwright Michael R. Jackson, artist Molly Crabapple, and the creators and cast of Felix Starro, a new musical from the Ma-Yi Theater Company.
Episode Notes
Writer and comedian Maeve Higgins fills in as guest host this week, interviewing playwright Michael R. Jackson about his new musical A Strange Loop and artist-journalist Molly Crabapple about her illustrations of ISIS-occupied Syria. Plus, the creators and cast of Felix Starro, a new musical from the Ma-Yi Theater Company, which is celebrating 30 years of bringing the work of Asian-American theater artists to the stage.