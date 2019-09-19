When Hannah Gadsby Met Jennifer Aniston
Hari Kondabolu is in the host seat, with Gadsby and hip-hop impresario Sophia Chang.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Stepping in for Kurt Andersen this week, guest host stand-up Hari Kondabolu gets the hour started with a conversation with fellow comic Hannah Gadsby. They discuss the success (and blowback) from Nanette, Gadsby’s 2018 Netflix special; the show she’s currently touring around the United States; and her hilariously surreal encounter with Jennifer Anniston. Then Hari bravely reveals how in the mid-’90s, when all his buddies were watching action movies, at 14 he was secretly obsessing over Untamed Heart, a romantic drama. Hari closes with a conversation with Sophia Chang, who has a new audio-only memoir on Audible about her remarkable career in hip-hop and her decadeslong friendship with the Wu-Tang Clan.