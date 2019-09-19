Stepping in for Kurt Andersen this week, guest host stand-up Hari Kondabolu gets the hour started with a conversation with fellow comic Hannah Gadsby. They discuss the success (and blowback) from Nanette, Gadsby’s 2018 Netflix special; the show she’s currently touring around the United States; and her hilariously surreal encounter with Jennifer Anniston. Then Hari bravely reveals how in the mid-’90s, when all his buddies were watching action movies, at 14 he was secretly obsessing over Untamed Heart, a romantic drama. Hari closes with a conversation with Sophia Chang, who has a new audio-only memoir on Audible about her remarkable career in hip-hop and her decadeslong friendship with the Wu-Tang Clan.