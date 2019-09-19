Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

When Hannah Gadsby Met Jennifer Aniston

Hari Kondabolu is in the host seat, with Gadsby and hip-hop impresario Sophia Chang.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what's happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture.

Stepping in for Kurt Andersen this week, guest host stand-up Hari Kondabolu gets the hour started with a conversation with fellow comic Hannah Gadsby. They discuss the success (and blowback) from Nanette, Gadsby’s 2018 Netflix special; the show she’s currently touring around the United States; and her hilariously surreal encounter with Jennifer Anniston. Then Hari bravely reveals how in the mid-’90s, when all his buddies were watching action movies, at 14 he was secretly obsessing over Untamed Heart, a romantic drama. Hari closes with a conversation with Sophia Chang, who has a new audio-only memoir on Audible about her remarkable career in hip-hop and her decadeslong friendship with the Wu-Tang Clan.