Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

What Uta Hagen Taught Actors

Celebrating the centennial of the birth of influential acting teacher Uta Hagen.

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

Episode Notes

Fred Wilson, Uta Hagen, cassette tape.
Fred Wilson, Uta Hagen, and the cassette tape that started it all.
Guy Ben-Ari, Pamela Schandel, Lydia/Reddit.

Conceptual artist Fred Wilson has spent much of his career examining how museum collections are chosen and exhibited, so Kurt Andersen meets Wilson at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a chat and a tour. With this year marking the centennial of the birth of Uta Hagen, the actress who also became a revered acting teacher, we hear from her students and colleagues, including F. Murray Abraham, Mercedes Ruehl, and David Hyde Pierce. Plus, the story behind the song known as “the Most Mysterious Song on the Internet.”