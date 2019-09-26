What Uta Hagen Taught Actors

Fred Wilson, Uta Hagen, and the cassette tape that started it all. Guy Ben-Ari, Pamela Schandel, Lydia/Reddit.

Conceptual artist Fred Wilson has spent much of his career examining how museum collections are chosen and exhibited, so Kurt Andersen meets Wilson at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a chat and a tour. With this year marking the centennial of the birth of Uta Hagen, the actress who also became a revered acting teacher, we hear from her students and colleagues, including F. Murray Abraham, Mercedes Ruehl, and David Hyde Pierce. Plus, the story behind the song known as “the Most Mysterious Song on the Internet.”