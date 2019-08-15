The Woodstock crowd, 1969. United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo

Fifty summers after Woodstock. First, Kurt Andersen talks with Sha Na Na co-founders Robert Leonard and George Leonard about the utter incongruity of a ’50s throwback band taking the stage at the festival. The Jimi Hendrix version of the national anthem on the last day of the festival that embodied the chaos and distortion of the time. How the Sly and the Family Stone album Stand! dropped at a moment of intense cultural and political change, and provided a soundtrack for that fight. And the surprising power of the other Woodstock—the Peanuts character named after the festival.

Studio 360 plugs:

Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.