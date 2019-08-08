Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Hallelujah

How Leonard Cohen lives on for artists and fans, Nick Waterhouse performs live, and why Bim Adewunmi still loves the Sweet Valley High books.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

All episodes

Episode Notes

Nick Waterhouse, the Los Angeles–based musician who has cultivated a ’50s- and ’60s- inspired sound, joins Kurt Andersen to perform live and talk about his influences and his self-titled fourth album.
For our latest installment of Guilty Pleasures, writer and This American Life producer Bim Adewunmi explains how the Sweet Valley High series is kind of preposterous and over the top—and how she was completely obsessed. And producer Lauren Hansen explains how a reverence for Leonard Cohen was passed down in her family, and how a group of artists are honoring Cohen’s memory at a new Jewish Museum exhibit.

Studio 360 plugs:

Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.