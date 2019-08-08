Nick Waterhouse, the Los Angeles–based musician who has cultivated a ’50s- and ’60s- inspired sound, joins Kurt Andersen to perform live and talk about his influences and his self-titled fourth album.

For our latest installment of Guilty Pleasures, writer and This American Life producer Bim Adewunmi explains how the Sweet Valley High series is kind of preposterous and over the top—and how she was completely obsessed. And producer Lauren Hansen explains how a reverence for Leonard Cohen was passed down in her family, and how a group of artists are honoring Cohen’s memory at a new Jewish Museum exhibit.

Studio 360 plugs:

Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.