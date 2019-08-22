When noir haunts and inspires: Portishead’s seminal album Dummy, which came out 25 years ago this week, was inspired by the band members’ obsession with midcentury spy movies. Karen Russell was struggling writing her first novel when she saw the classic noir film The Night of the Hunter. It helped her pull off the critically acclaimed Swamplandia! and has been an inspiration ever since. And Kurt Andersen talks with Carter Burwell, who has scored most of the Coen Brothers films, beginning with their first, the very noirish Blood Simple.

