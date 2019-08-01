Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

American Icons: Moby-Dick

In this Peabody Award–winning show, Kurt Andersen sets sail in search of the great white whale.

About the Show

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

Episode Notes

Aug. 1 marks the 200th anniversary of Herman Melville’s birth. To celebrate, we’re revisiting our Peabody Award–winning American Icons hour on his masterpiece, Moby-Dick.

Melville’s white whale survived his battle with Captain Ahab only to surface in the works of contemporary filmmakers, painters, playwrights, and musicians. Kurt Andersen explores the influence of this American Icon with the help of Ray Bradbury, Tony Kushner, Laurie Anderson, and Frank Stella. Actor Edward Herrmann is our voice of Ishmael and Mark Price narrates David Ives’ short play Moby-Dude.

Produced for PRI with executive producer/writer Julie Burstein, director Kerrie Hillman, writer Peter Clowney, consulting producer Mary Beth Kirchner, technical director Leital Molad, and writer Edward Lifson.

