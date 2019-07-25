Kurt Andersen talks with John Leguizamo about his latest one-man play, Latin History for Morons, and how his career has toggled between film and theater. The revival of Oklahoma! took a bold approach to updating the well-known musical, including the play’s famous “Dream Ballet.” The show’s choreographer, John Heginbotham, and dancer Gabrielle Hamilton discuss how they took it on—while dance journalist Gia Kourlas explains how the new dance impressed her but perplexed some theatergoers. Finally, What Next host Mary Harris talks with Cindy Chang, a reporter with the Los Angeles Times, about how the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle led to a cease-fire among some Los Angeles gangs.

