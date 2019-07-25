Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

John Leguizamo for Dummies

Plus how the updated version of Oklahoma! took a bold approach to choreography, and trying to bring peace to L.A. gangs after Nipsey Hussle’s death.

Studio 360 is a smart and surprising guide to what’s happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy—so let Studio 360 steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life. Produced in association with Slate.

Kurt Andersen talks with John Leguizamo about his latest one-man play, Latin History for Morons, and how his career has toggled between film and theater. The revival of Oklahoma! took a bold approach to updating the well-known musical, including the play’s famous “Dream Ballet.” The show’s choreographer, John Heginbotham, and dancer Gabrielle Hamilton discuss how they took it on—while dance journalist Gia Kourlas explains how the new dance impressed her but perplexed some theatergoers. Finally, What Next host Mary Harris talks with Cindy Chang, a reporter with the Los Angeles Times, about how the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle led to a cease-fire among some Los Angeles gangs.

