Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rian Johnson returns to the screens with another installment of Knives Out.

This week, Slate’s Dana Stevens and Dan Kois spoil Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

