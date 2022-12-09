Tár
Conductors, conflict, and cancel culture
Episode Notes
This week, Slate’s Dana Stevens and Dan Kois spoil Tár, Todd Fields’ first film in 16 years. Cate Blanchett stars as a world-famous conductor whose life takes an unexpected turn as she prepares for a career-changing opportunity.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Read Dana’s review here.
Read Dan’s review here.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola