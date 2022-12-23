Spoiler Specials

Avatar: The Way of Water

Spoiling James Cameron’s return to Pandora.

Episode Notes

This week, Slate’s Dana Stevens and Sam Adams spoil Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to his 2009 film. Is it true that “the most dangerous thing on Pandora is that you’ll grow to love it too much?”

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

Read Dana’s review here.

Read Sam’s advice on which version to catch here.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola

