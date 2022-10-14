Spoiler Specials

Halloween Ends

Slate’s Sam Adams and Jeffrey Bloomer spoil Michael’s last ride.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Slate’s Sam Adams and Jeffrey Bloomer spoil the 13th entry in the Halloween franchise, the alleged final showdown between Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. Note: as the title implies, the podcast contains spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola

Advertisement

About the Show

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

All episodes

Hosts

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Jeffrey Bloomer is Slate’s features director.