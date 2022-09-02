The Sandman
Sam Adams and Laura Miller spoil the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series, The Sandman.
Episode Notes
This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on The Sandman. Senior editor, Sam Adams, and Slate’s book critic, Laura Miller spoil the comic book series by Neil Gaiman.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola