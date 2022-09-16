Spoiler Specials

Orphan: First Kill

The psychological thriller Orphan: First Kill gets spoiled by Slate’s Sam Adams and Jeffrey Bloomer.

This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on Orphan: First Kill. Slate senior editor Sam Adams joins features director Jeffrey Bloomer to spoil the prequel to the 2009 psychological thriller, Orphan. 

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Jeffrey Bloomer is Slate’s features director.