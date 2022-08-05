Bullet Train
Dana Stevens and Sam Adams spoil David Leitch’s Bullet Train.
This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on Bullet Train. Slate’s movie critic Dana Stevens and senior editor Sam Adams spoil the latest action comedy release from Atomic Blonde director and John Wick co-creator, David Leitch.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Read Dana’s review here.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.