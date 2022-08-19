Bodies Bodies Bodies
The Gen Z murder mystery gets spoiled by Dana Stevens and Nadira Goffe.
Episode Notes
This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on Bodies Bodies Bodies. Slate’s movie critic Dana Stevens and Slate writer Nadira Goffe spoil A24’s latest murder mystery, directed by Halina Reijn.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Read another Slate review here.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.