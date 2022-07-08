Thor: Love and Thunder
Thor, part four: Dana Stevens and Sam Adams spoil Thor: Love and Thunder.
Episode Notes
This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on Thor: Love and Thunder. Slate’s movie critic Dana Stevens and senior editor Sam Adams spoil the newest release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Read Dana’s review here.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.