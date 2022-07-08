Spoiler Specials

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor, part four: Dana Stevens and Sam Adams spoil Thor: Love and Thunder.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on Thor: Love and Thunder. Slate’s movie critic Dana Stevens and senior editor Sam Adams spoil the newest release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

Read Dana’s review here.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.

Advertisement

About the Show

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

All episodes

Hosts

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.