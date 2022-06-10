Spoiler Specials

Jurassic World: Dominion

Sam Adams and Jeffrey Bloomer spoil the latest salvo in the war of man vs. dinosaur.

This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on Jurassic World: Dominion. Sam Adams, a senior editor at Slate, is joined by Slate’s features editor, Jeffrey Bloomer to spoil the latest evolutionary stage of the Jurassic World series. True to the spirit of bringing something back from the past, the stars of Jurassic Park—Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill—join the dinos and their JW counterparts Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The cast is big, the predators are bigger, but the villains and plot lines raised more eyebrows than heart rates among our critics.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis and Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Jeffrey Bloomer is Slate’s features editor.