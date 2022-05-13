Spoiler Specials

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Dana Stevens and Sam Adams spoil Marvel’s new movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Episode Notes

This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Film critic Dana Stevens is joined by Slate senior editor Sam Adams to spoil the Marvel film that stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Directed by Sam Raimi, the first action scene takes place at the wedding of Doctor Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) ex (Rachel McAdams) being interrupted by a one-eyed octopus creature from space that’s chasing after America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

It’s an explosive start to a film that has some of the best –and the worst– of what Marvel movies are famous for.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis.

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.