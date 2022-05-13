Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Dana Stevens and Sam Adams spoil Marvel’s new movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Episode Notes
This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Film critic Dana Stevens is joined by Slate senior editor Sam Adams to spoil the Marvel film that stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Directed by Sam Raimi, the first action scene takes place at the wedding of Doctor Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) ex (Rachel McAdams) being interrupted by a one-eyed octopus creature from space that’s chasing after America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).
It’s an explosive start to a film that has some of the best –and the worst– of what Marvel movies are famous for.
Read Sam’s review of the movie.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis.