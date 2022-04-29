Spoiler Specials

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The new Nicolas Cage action comedy gets spoiled by Dana Stevens and Keith Phipps.

Episode Notes

This week’s Spoiler Specials takes on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Film critic Dana Stevens is joined by Keith Phipps to spoil this action-packed comedy, starring Nicolas Cage as a struggling actor who is desperate to get back on the A list. Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage, with Tiffany Haddish, Pedro Pascal, and Neil Patrick Harris co-starring. Dana and Keith tell listeners if this self-referential romp went deep enough.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • Keith Phipps is a Chicago-based freelance writer and editor specializing in film and other aspects of pop culture.