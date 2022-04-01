Spoiler Specials

Deep Water

Dana Stevens, Jeffrey Bloomer, and Dan Kois spoil Adrian Lyne’s adaptation of a Patricia Highsmith novel.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s Spoiler Specials, Slate’s movie critic Dana Stevens is joined by Slate’s Jeffrey Bloomer and Dan Kois to spoil Deep Water. 

The film opens with marital unease between Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) and his wife Melinda (Ana de Armas). Melinda has constant flirtations that Vic moodily tolerates … until he doesn’t.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cleo Levin

Advertisement

About the Show

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

All episodes

Hosts