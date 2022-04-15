Bridgerton (Season 2)
Marissa Martinelli and Rebecca Onion spoil the latest season of the Netflix hit.
Episode Notes
On this week’s Spoiler Specials, Slate’s Marissa Martinelli and Rebecca Onion spoil season 2 of the Netflix hit Bridgerton. It’s wedding season again, and this time, it’s Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) turn to marry. But for the Viscount, finding a wife is more about one’s duty to the family line than love. And Lord Bridgerton thinks he’s found the perfect match in Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). But will her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) approve? With all the drama that unfolds, how will Lady Whistledown keep up with this season’s shenanigans?
Read Rebecca’s review of the second season.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis.