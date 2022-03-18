Turning Red
Dana Stevens and Karen Han spoil the animated film from Disney and Pixar.
On this week’s Spoiler Specials, Slate movie critic Dana Stevens and former Slate staff writer Karen Han spoil Turning Red, directed by Domee Shi. When 13-year-old Meilin (Rosalie Chiang) starts to experience puberty, she turns into a giant red panda. Little does she know that the matriarchal side of her family has a connection to this mythical creature. Her mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), also has a story about turning into a giant bear when she experiences intense emotions. Will this new revelation bring Meilin and Ming closer? And what will the teenager’s friends think when they find out about her new gift?
Read Dana’s review of the movie.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
