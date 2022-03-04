Spoiler Specials

The Batman

Dana Stevens and Sam Adams spoil Matt Reeves’ take on the caped crusader.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s Spoiler Specials, Slate movie critic Dana Stevens and senior editor Sam Adams spoil The Batman.

After a high-ranking Gotham City politician is murdered in his apartment by a masked figure, Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) investigates the crime alongside police detective James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). It turns out that the murderer is the Riddler (Paul Dano), who is determined to expose the corruption in Gotham’s government by any means necessary. Will the Riddler succeed, or will his plan fall apart?

How does Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne compare to the others? And was it necessary for this movie to be three hours long?

Read Dana’s review of the movie.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis.

Advertisement

About the Show

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

All episodes

Hosts

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.