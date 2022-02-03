The Lost Daughter
Allegra Frank and Rebecca Onion spoil Maggie Gyllenhal’s adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel.
Episode Notes
On this week’s Spoiler Specials, Slate staffers Allegra Frank and Rebecca Onion spoil The Lost Daughter.
Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) is a college professor on a sunny holiday in Greece. When she meets Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter on the beach, her observations prompt dark memories of her own early motherhood.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Podcast production by Asha Saluja and Jasmine Ellis