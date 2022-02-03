Spoiler Specials

The Lost Daughter

Allegra Frank and Rebecca Onion spoil Maggie Gyllenhal’s adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel.

On this week’s Spoiler Specials, Slate staffers Allegra Frank and Rebecca Onion spoil The Lost Daughter. 

Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) is a college professor on a sunny holiday in Greece. When she meets Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter on the beach, her observations prompt dark memories of her own early motherhood.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

