Scream (2022)

Jeffery Bloomer, Sam Adams, and Josh Levin spoil Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s Scream.

On this week’s Spoiler Specials, Slate staffers Jeffrey Bloomer, Sam Adams, and Josh Levin spoil the latest Scream movie

After high-schooler Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) is attacked and hospitalized by Ghostface, her estranged sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) comes back to town with her boyfriend Ritchie (Jack Quaid). The reunion causes a surprising family secret to be revealed. More mayhem ensues as old characters return to the Scream fold. Who is the new Ghostface—and is this franchise dead?

CORRECTION: After this episode was taped, Jeffrey Bloomer realized that he had misspoken about the familial connections of a key character in Scream 4: That person was Sidney’s cousin, not her niece.

You can read Bloomer’s review of the movie here.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis.

About the Show

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

