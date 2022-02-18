Spoiler Specials

Marry Me

Dana Stevens and Heather Schwedel spoil Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s new rom-com.

On this week’s Spoiler Specials, Slate movie critic Dana Stevens and staff writer Heather Schwedel spoil the new rom-com Marry Me. 

Superstar Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) decides to marry her fiancé Bastian (Maluma) in front of a live audience after their successful song “Marry Me” becomes a hit. Before they can say “I do,” things are turned upside down and Kat learns that Bastian isn’t as faithful as he seems. In a plot twist, Kat decides to marry concert attendee Charlie (Owen Wilson) after spotting him in the crowd. Is this marriage real, and could it possibly last?

You can read Dana’s review of the movie here.

Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis.

