Marry Me
Dana Stevens and Heather Schwedel spoil Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s new rom-com.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this week’s Spoiler Specials, Slate movie critic Dana Stevens and staff writer Heather Schwedel spoil the new rom-com Marry Me.
Superstar Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) decides to marry her fiancé Bastian (Maluma) in front of a live audience after their successful song “Marry Me” becomes a hit. Before they can say “I do,” things are turned upside down and Kat learns that Bastian isn’t as faithful as he seems. In a plot twist, Kat decides to marry concert attendee Charlie (Owen Wilson) after spotting him in the crowd. Is this marriage real, and could it possibly last?
You can read Dana’s review of the movie here.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis.